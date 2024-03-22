2024 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock will make your head spin
Let's put together a full first-round mock draft.
29. Detroit Lions - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Detroit Lions have added CB Carlton Davis and DT DJ Reader to their defense this offseason, and I don’t think they’d be done there. Chop Robinson is an excellent athlete and could help the Lions shore up their defense. If that side of the ball can take a step forward in 2024, you might be looking at one of the most complete teams in the NFL.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Now the fastest man in the history of the NFL Combine, Xavier Worthy joins Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, and Mark Andrews in Baltimore, perhaps giving the Ravens the most impressive lineup of players on offense in the entire NFL. Can the Ravens finally play up to their potential in 2024?
31. San Francisco 49ers - Graham Barton, OG, Duke
The San Francisco 49ers had quite a bit of turnover along their defensive line this offseason, so at this point, they should turn their focus to improving their interior offensive line, which is where Graham Barton comes into play.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
The Chiefs did sign Hollywood Brown in free agency, but I don’t necessarily think that Brown should take them out of the running for a WR in the first round. Now yes, the NFL Draft is loaded at WR, and the Chiefs do have other needs, but I don’t think they’d pass up the chance to draft a top-tier WR.
There you have it; another first-round mock draft, and this one comes with some wild trades. While we won’t know for sure what happens until it actually happens, I think the 2024 NFL Draft will definitely feature some major trades, as certain teams are searching for that stud franchise QB or other major position.