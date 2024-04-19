2024 NFL Mock Draft: Unexpected team makes blockbuster trade for a QB
In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, a team that not a lot of people are talking about will make a huge deal for a quarterback.
5. Los Angeles Rams (via LAC) - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Trade! The unexpected team moving up to the top five is the Los Angeles Rams, who are beginning to prepare for life after Matthew Stafford. JJ McCarthy recently turned 21 years old, so there is no rush, none at all for him to play. In fact, you can probably get another couple of good years out of Stafford, but the Rams fall in love enough with McCarthy to make the move.
6. New York Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The Giants decide to not try to trade up for a QB but instead stick at No. 6 and take Malik Nabers, who some think is the best WR in the 2024 NFL Draft, not Harrison Jr. The Giants finally get a legitimate WR1 and might just address the QB position later on, as Daniel Jones is not the answer.
7. Tennessee Titans - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
I would be shocked if the Titans took any other position with this pick, as with all the QBs and WRs going early, Joe Alt should fall into their laps, which gives Will Levis a potentially franchise LT and someone who could cement the Titans OL for years to come. This would be a great pick by GM Ran Carthon.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Like the Titans picking Alt, I would be shocked if the Atlanta Falcons did not make this move, unless of course they trade up or down. The first defensive player off the board, Dallas Turner enters into a Falcons defense that desperately needs talent off the EDGE, and if they can fix that issue, this team is complete.