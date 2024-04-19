2024 NFL Mock Draft: Unexpected team makes blockbuster trade for a QB
In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, a team that not a lot of people are talking about will make a huge deal for a quarterback.
9. Chicago Bears - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Braxton Jones is fine at left tackle. He’s not a total liability but isn’t elite by any means. I don’t see the issue in taking someone like Olu Fashanu from Penn State, as NFL teams can never truly have too many good offensive linemen. Games in the NFL are won in the trenches.
10. New York Jets - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
A tackle might be the best position to take here, but with the Jets fixing their tackle situation for the short-term and bringing in WR Mike Williams, they can have some fun and take Brock Bowers, who could quickly become a huge part of the passing offense in New York.
11. Minnesota Vikings - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
No QB for the Vikings just yet, as they decide to further enhance their defensive front. After Danielle Hunter left in free agency, they signed Jonathan Greenard. Well, why not add another pass rusher? GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah continues to lay the groundwork for an eventual QB addition to what is becoming a fun young roster.
12. Philadelphia Eagles (via DEN) - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Trade! The Eagles decide to trade up 10 slots, sending the Denver Broncos into the early 20s. They decide to give defensive coordinator Vic Fangio another very talented CB from Alabama. While Terrion Arnold isn’t the player that Patrick Surtain II is, he fills a huge position of need, as the Eagles are in an urgent win-now mode.