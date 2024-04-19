2024 NFL Mock Draft: Unexpected team makes blockbuster trade for a QB
In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, a team that not a lot of people are talking about will make a huge deal for a quarterback.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
The Jaguars have invested into their interior offensive line this offseason, and will now flip that and take the best defensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft in Byron Murphy II. They also extended their best player, EDGE Josh Allen, earlier this offseason as well.
18. Cincinnati Bengals - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Rome Odunze at pick 18??? Well, it happened, and the Bengals run up to the podium to draft Odunze, who is a legitimate WR1 at the next level. In this scenario, one of their other best WRs, Tee Higgins, would get traded. The Bengals could also explore the FA market after the draft to add another WR to the mix.
19. Los Angeles Chargers (via LAR) - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
The Chargers traded down quite a bit and will still be able to land JC Latham from Alabama, who is a natural at right tackle. The Chargers could then have two very good tackles for the long-term alongside Rashawn Slater. Now, we could definitely expect them to add a body or two at WR later on in the 2024 NFL Draft.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
Who knows if the Pittsburgh Steelers are truly interested in Brandon Aiyuk. They could save some draft picks and cap space by opting to draft a first-round rookie WR in Brian Thomas Jr. The Steelers do have a true WR1 on the roster in George Pickens, but the team did trade Diontae Johnson effectively for Donte Jackson earlier this offseason.