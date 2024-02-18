2024 NFL Mock Draft: Utter chaos in the top 10
There is chaos afoot in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
The 2024 NFL Draft could end up being one that changes the league in a big way in the future. In this mock draft, there is utter chaos in the top 10. I don't think there is any indication as to what could happen in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Even though Caleb Williams is largely seen as the future No. 1 overall pick there is no guaranteeing anything at this point.
With numerous teams picking inside the top 10 needing franchise quarterbacks, we could end up seeing a ton of action within those top picks. I think ever since Tom Brady left the New England Patriots following the 2019 NFL Season, teams have upped their aggression in finding franchise passers. Ever since Brady left, there have been a plethora of other major QB moves across the NFL.
And the 2024 NFL Draft could be another version of that. Let's put together a top 10 mock draft filled with utter chaos.
1. Minnesota Vikings (via CHI) - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The first major move is the Minnesota Vikings trading all the way up from the 11th overall pick. Here is what they had to give up to make the massive move:
Yeah, a total haul for the Chicago Bears. Now, Chicago finds themselves with the 9th and 11th overall picks in this mock draft. For Minnesota, they make the obvious move and select Caleb Williams, finally taking a swing on a young QB. Kirk Cousins leaves in free agency, and the Vikings make a bold move to position themselves for the future.
2. Washington Commanders - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
In a shocking turn of events, the Washington Commanders stay put with their first-round pick and do not select a QB, but instead select Joe Alt, one of the best offensive tackle prospects in this year's draft. Alt gives the Commanders a blindside protector for a decade, as the team looks to go in a different direction with their QB situation.
3. New England Patriots - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
The New England Patriots somehow don't have to lift a finger and still are able to land Drake Maye. Let's not overthink it here; the Patriots roster is thoroughly awful, but the QB is the most urgent need. Getting this position right will have huge ripple effects on the rest of the roster. There is no need to go OT or WR with this pick if a top QB is on the board.