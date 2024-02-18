2024 NFL Mock Draft: Utter chaos in the top 10
There is chaos afoot in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
4. Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, OSU
I think Marvin Harrison Jr to the Arizona Cardinals is a safe bet in my opinion. The Cardinals do have a franchise QB in Kyler Murray but need to surround him with more weapons. Overall, the Cards roster is seriously void of talent, and depending on who you ask, Harrison might be the best football player in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is definitely saying something.
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Olu Fashanu, OT, PSU
The Los Angeles Chargers make a very Jim Harbaugh pick and decide to fortify their offensive line with Olu Fashanu, who will play right tackle for the team. The Chargers could potentially have their tackle positions solidified for the future as Harbaugh implements his vision for the team.
6. New York Giants - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The New York Giants could easily take a top wide receiver here, but they look to the tight end spot and draft Bowers, a true unicorn at the position. The Giants do not have a franchise QB at the moment, so that could be a selection they make here, but they bank on Daniel Jones one last time to see if he can establish himself as such in the NFL.