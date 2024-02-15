2024 NFL Mock Draft: What if Bears don't draft Caleb Williams?
Is there a chance that Caleb Williams does not go to the Chicago Bears?
4. Arizona Cardinals - Joe Alt, OT Notre Dame
The Arizona Cardinals opt to further boost their offensive line and select Joe Alt from Notre Dame. Alt comes from a strong offensive line school, as the Fighting Irish have put players like Ronnie Stanley, Quenton Nelson, and Mike McGlinchey into the NFL, so Alt does have a nice case to be the first OL off the board.
He is a Week 1 starter protecting Kyler Murray's blindside.
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (via LAC) - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move into the top-five of the 2024 NFL Draft. Here is what they gave up to make the move:
And with the No. 5 overall pick, the Steelers will take Jayden Daniels from LSU. Daniels is perhaps the third-best QB prospect in this class and just won the Heisman Trophy. The Steelers need to cut the cord on the Kenny Pickett experiment and bring in a legitimate quarterback, as they do not currently have one on the roster. The Los Angeles Chargers get a total haul of picks to move down 15 spots in the first round.
6. New York Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Back-to-back LSU Tigers come off the board, and the New York Giants bring some much-needed WR help in Malik Nabers, who, like Joe Alt, comes from a very good school in their respective positions. Nabers is a physical wide receiver and is a very good route-runner. The Giants need a true WR1.