2024 NFL Offseason: Ranking the 5 best offseason moves at cornerback
It is more important than ever to not only have a good pass rush, but the people in the secondary to handle the many gifted pass-catchers that enter the league on an annual basis. This past April, there were seven wide receivers selected in the first round, tying the record set 20 years earlier in 2004.
For what it is worth, the five teams listed below in terms of acquiring cornerback talent either via free agency, trade, or April’s NFL draft were ranked near the middle or worst when it came to allowing the most passing yards in the league this past season. Has each club found at least one solution to its problems in this area?
Who were the top cornerback additions this offseason?
5. Quinyon Mitchell (Philadelphia Eagles)
Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman used the team’s first two picks in April on secondary help. Iowa’s Cooper DeJean was a second-round selection. With the 22nd overall selection, the Eagles grabbed University of Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell. Both should improve the NFL’s 31st-ranked pass defense in 2023.
A look at NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein pre-draft analysis on the latter player. “He’s built like a running back, tackles like a safety and has the ball skills of a cornerback. Mitchell can play in a variety of coverages and was the clear-cut top cornerback at the Senior Bowl when working against the top receivers in practice…”
4. Isaac Yiadom (San Francico 49ers)
Follow the bouncing defensive back? Isaac Yiadom was a third-round draft choice of the Denver Broncos in 2018. He spent two years with the club before being traded to the Giants. He was with Big Blue for one season and then dealt to the Packers. All told, the former Boston College product has played for five clubs.
Make it six (potentially) as the Niners inked him to a one-year, $1.9 million deal. Yiadom comes off a solid year with the Saints, totaling 31 defensive stops in 17 games, two takeaways, and 14 passes defensed. He will also be an asset to the special teams, as well as new 49ers’ defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen.
3. Darious Williams (Los Angeles Rams)
The former undrafted free agent, who began his NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, is currently hampered a bit by a hamstring injury. However, cornerback Darious Williams is more than familiar with how head coach Sean McVay does business in Los Angeles. He’s played in 80 regular-season games, 43 of those with the Rams.
Williams spent the past two seasons with the Jaguars, but was cut loose. In six seasons with three clubs, the 5’9”, 187-pound performer has picked off 10 passes (1 TD), returned one of two fumbles for a score, and been credited with 62 passes defensed. He owns a Super Bowl LVI championship ring from the Rams.
2. Kendall Fuller (Miami Dolphins)
He spent the last four seasons in Washington, which is where cornerback Kendall Fuller began his career. A third-round draft choice in 2016, he was dealt to the Chiefs in 2018, and was part of Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV title team in ’19. He re-signed with Washington in 2020 and is now a member of the Dolphins.
Only six players are ranked higher at his position, via Pro Football Focus. Fuller has high marks as both a run stopper and a pass defender. Playing for a horrendous Commanders’ defense this past season, he finished fourth on the team with 79 tackles, and had four of the club’s disappointing 18 takeaways.
1. L’Jarius Sneed (Tennessee Titans)
Before general manager Ran Carton swung a deal with Kansas City for the two-time Super Bowl champion, the Tennessee Titans had already added cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in free agency. Combine the addition of talented L’Jarius Sneed, and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has some tools to work with.
In four seasons with Andy Reid’s team, the two-time Super Bowl champion totaled an impressive 13 takeaways, including 10 interceptions, in 57 regular-season tilts. And in 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 40 passes defensed and Sneed is a total package. He also has 13 postseason games on his resume.