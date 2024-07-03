2024 NFL Offseason : Ranking the 5 best offseason moves at running back
The 2023 NFL offseason was fascinating when it came to the running back position. A total of six players that received the “franchise tag”, and three of them were members of a backfield. The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, the Cowboys’ Tony Pollard and the Giants’ Saquon Barkley all received the tag and all wound up playing one a one-year contract. Each of the three is with the new team, and two of these performers have made this list.
A year ago, Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs were selected in the first round by the Falcons and Lions, respectively. In April, Texas’s Jonathon Brooks was the first running back selected this year. He went 46th overall to the Carolina Panthers.
As for the top running back acquisitions this offseason, all five veterans have been named to at least one Pro Bowl. Two of the performers have combined for three of the past five individual rushing titles.
The top offseason additions at running back this offseason
5. Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers)
His five-year run with the Silver and Black had far more positives than negatives, however, he wound up in the open market. Via Spotrac, the Packers inked the solid performer to the tune of four years and $48 million. Will 2022 NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs put up similar numbers with Matt LaFleur’s offense?
The Packers caught fire down the stretch last season and rode that momentum into the playoffs. While quarterback Jordan Love got hot, as did veteran running back Aaron Jones. The latter was cut loose by Green Bay (more on him later) and Jacobs, a three-time 1,000-yard runner, should be able to fill the bill.