2024 NFL Offseason : Ranking the 5 best offseason moves at running back
4. D’Andre Swift (Chicago Bears)
He will be suiting up for his third different team in as many seasons and makes his return to the NFC North. After three seasons with the Lions, running back D’Andre Swift was dealt to the Eagles in 2023. He had a career year with Philadelphia via 1,263 yards from scrimmage but opted to join the Chicago Bears.
The Bears were second in the league in rushing yards in 2023, but were led on the ground by quarterback Justin Fields (now with the Steelers). Swift will team with Khalil Herbert to give Matt Eberflus’ club a solid 1-2 punch out of the backfield. Swift also caught 39 passes in 2023, almost twice as many as Herbert (20).
3. Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles)
Speaking of the Eagles, it’s a team that has excelled at running the ball in recent years. The Birds have finished in the NFL’s Top 10 in rushing yards per game each of the past four seasons, including eighth in 2023. Miles Sanders ran for 1,049 yards in 2022, and D’Andre Swift totaled 1,269 yards rushing in 2023.
The former is now with the Panthers, the latter signed with Chicago. Enter versatile Saquon Barkley, who totaled 1,242 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 of the Giants’ 25 offensive touchdowns this past season. It robs New York of a vital weapon that has scored 22 TDs in his last 31 games (including playoffs).