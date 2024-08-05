2024 NFL Offseason: Ranking the 5 best offseason moves at safety
It’s the conclusion of a 10-part series, and it also happens to be the last line of defense.
The safety position has become more important seemingly every season, and being a versatile performer at this spot is vital as well. As the passing game continues to flourish in the National Football League, these talented players are asked to do more throughout the secondary.
The list below features two players who were released by their clubs as a result of salary cap issues. On the other hand, two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons remains on the open market after being cut loose by the Denver Broncos this offseason.
Who are the top safeties that changed teams in 2024?
5. Eddie Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)
The Chicago Bears parted ways with this savvy veteran back in February, and he recently found a home with the defending AFC North champions. The Baltimore Ravens’ defense was top-notch in 2023, but there are now a lot of new faces. Can seven-year pro Eddie Jackson recapture his Pro Bowl form?
A fourth-round pick in 2017, the two-time Pro Bowler and 2018 All-Pro stood out in his first four NFL seasons. He missed only two games (both in 2018), returned three of his 10 picks for scores, and three of his six fumble recoveries went for TDs. He joins a team that tied for the NFL lead in takeaways in 2023.
4. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles)
He’s baaaaack, and perhaps right on time. Versatile Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was a big part of a defense that was a huge part of the Eagles’ LVII season in 2022. That club finished first in the league vs. the pass. This past season, Philadelphia plummeted to next-to-last in the NFL in this defensive category.
He wound up playing in only six games for the Lions this past season (torn pectoral), but three were postseason contests. His best year came with the Super Bowl-bound Birds in ’22, tying for the NFL lead with six interceptions. This past season, the Eagles picked off only nine passes in 18 total contests.
3. Jordan Poyer (Miami Dolphins)
Both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills entered the 2024 offseason with major issues regarding the salary cap. Both teams parted ways with standout players, the latter watching many of their defensive leaders moving on. The Bills released safety Jordan Poyer, and the Dolphins would sign the former rival.
The one-time seventh-round pick of the Eagles spent the past seven seasons in Orchard Park. He played and started 107 regular-season games, and 11 postseason contests. There were 28 takeaways, including 22 picks, eight forced fumbles, and 11.0 sacks. He adds a needed physical element to Miami’s defense.
2. Geno Stone (Cincinnati Bengals)
It’s been well stated during these previews of the top offseason additions that a team acquiring a division rival not only bolsters its roster, but hurts the team they get to see twice (or perhaps 3 times) during the season. The Bengals landing Pro Bowl safety Geno Stone was a big-time coup for Zac Taylor’s squad.
A seventh-round pick of the Ravens in 2020, Stone comes off a career campaign in which he finished started a personal-best 11 games, totaled 66 defensive stops, and finished second in the NFL with seven interceptions. He aids a Bengals’ defense that was a disaster in 2023, finishing 31st in total yards allowed.
1. Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers)
Green Bay’s defense has disappointed for far too long, and this offseason the organization again made a change at coordinator. Former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley is now at the controls. He looks to improve a unit that finished a disappointing 17th in the NFL in yards allowed, 28th vs. the run, in 2023.
A second-round pick in 2020, the former member of the Crimson Tide has missed his share of games in four seasons. He totaled 93 stops and picked off five passes in 2021, but comes off his most complete season. Xavier McKinney started 17 games, finishing with 116 tackles, three picks, and two fumble recoveries.