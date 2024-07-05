2024 NFL Offseason: Ranking the 5 best offseason moves at tight end
For roughly the last decade, fans of the National Football League have been treated to some standout performances from the tight end position. The two biggest names in recent seasons have been Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and San Francisco’s George Kittle. The former now ranks as the league’s all-time postseason reception leader. Kittle has made his mark as well, a big part of the team’s two Super Bowl appearances in 2019 and 2023.
There have been some other standouts as well, however many of those players remained with their teams this offseason. There simply wasn’t a lot of movement at the position this offseason. However, that doesn’t mean that those who joined other teams in 2024 won’t have a significant impact this upcoming season. These five players are worth keeping an eye on during the NFL’s 105th campaign.
What were the best tight end moves by NFL teams this offseason?
5. Logan Thomas (San Francisco 49ers)
The Virginia Tech product began his career in the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014. Since then, tight end Logan Thomas has enjoyed stints with the Bills and Lions, and spent the past four seasons with Washington. In four seasons with the club, he totaled 184 receptions for 1,685 yards and scored 14 TDs.
With star George Kittle roaming the field, Thomas could be a major factor when the club goes to those two tight-end sets. He could be invaluable in the red zone and may give quarterback Brock Purdy another option underneath. He finished 2023 with 55 catches, good for 496 yards and four trips to the end zone.