2024 NFL Offseason: Ranking the 5 best offseason moves at tight end
2. Jonnu Smith (Miami Dolphins)
After four seasons in Nashville, tight end Jonnu Smith is joining his four NFL organization. Originally a member of the Tennessee Titans, he signed a four-year, $50 million contract to join the New England Patriots in 2021. After two seasons in Foxborough, he was dealt to Falcons and lasted just one season.
The Dolphins grabbed Smith after he was cut loose by Atlanta, and fills a big need for a team that didn’t get much from their tight ends in 2023. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and big-play wideouts Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham Jr., the middle of the field could be open for the seven-year pro.
1. Gerald Everett (Chicago Bears)
The Chicago Bears will have a new starting quarterback in 2024, and spent this offseason loading up the offense for rookie Caleb Williams. They signed running back D’Andre Swift away from Philadelphia, dealt for veteran wideout Keenan Allen, and drafted Williams’ USC teammate/wide receiver Rome Udonze.
The addition of tight end Gerald Everett is a real coup, and he and incumbent Cole Kmet could make for a very dangerous tandem. Everett’s best two seasons came the past two seasons with the Chargers. He totaled 58 and 51 receptions, respectively. The seven-year pro will suit up for his fourth different club.