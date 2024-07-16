2024 NFL Offseason: Ranking the 5 best offseason moves on the offensive line
Rest assured, there are a slew of quality offensive lineman that did not make this short list. Hence, there’s little doubt that many of the performers not ranked below will make impacts as rookies and for their newest employers.
While veterans such as Tyron Smith and Trenton Brown inked deals with the Jets and Bengals, respectively, there were eight tackles and one center selected in the first round of April’s NFL Draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers actually used three of their seven picks (T Troy Fautanu, C Zach Frazier, and G Mason McCormick) to bolster their trenches.
Who were the top offensive additions this offseason?
5. C Aaron Brewer (Miami Dolphins)
Despite the fact that head coach Mike McDaniel has guided the team to the playoffs in each of his first two with the ‘Fins, the team has faded down the stretch and in the postseason. Of course, it’s not all his fault that the franchise hasn’t tasted victory in the postseason since a wild card win over the Colts in 2000.
One of Miami’s biggest issues in 2023 was an offensive line that struggled to stay healthy. They lost center Connor Williams late in the season, and he’s still on the mend via an ACL injury. General manager Chris Grier was able to sign versatile Aaron Brewer, who had a solid year at the pivot for the Titans in 2023.
4. G Jon Runyan (New York Giants)
There’s nowhere to really go but up when your team scores only 15.6 points per game, and your offensive unit manages only 25 touchdowns in 17 outings. Throw in the fact that the New York Giants allowed a disturbing 85 sacks this past season, and there was bound to be changes through the offensive front.
One of the club’s best moves was obtaining reliable guard Jon Runyan from the Green Bay Packers.
The four-year pro has not missed a game since entering the league as a sixth-round pick in 2020. Via Pro Football Focus, the former Michigan Wolverine has seen his overall grades slip a bit. However, it’s is very important to note that Runyan grades out better as a pass protector (62.4) than a run blocker (53.2).