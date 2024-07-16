2024 NFL Offseason: Ranking the 5 best offseason moves on the offensive line
3. C Mitch Morse (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Buffalo Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane had the unenviable task of having to part ways with a lot of veterans this offseason due to the club’s many salary-cap issues. Obviously, one of those decisions saw the team release a reliable blocker that anchored Sean McDermott’s offensive line the past five seasons.
Mitch Morse began his NFL career as a second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015. He’s made 126 regular-season starts with two franchises, as well as a combined 13 postseason start with the Chiefs and Bills. He’s Pro Football Focus’ 20th-ranked pivot, but the No. 6 center in terms of pass protection.
2. T Joe Alt (Los Angeles Chargers)
He was the obvious choice for a club coming off a disappointing 5-12, and one with a new head coach that likes to outmuscle its opponents. Former Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt stands at an imposing 6’9” and 321 pounds. He’s an ideal addition for a team looking to improve a ground game that ranked 25th in the NFL.
This evaluation from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. “Long-limbed team captain with NFL-quality tackle play coursing through his veins…Alt clearly has the talent to become a Day 1 starter on the left side, but he’ll need to clean up his habit of leaning forward, or he could be in for some bumpy action early on.”
1. G Kevin Zeitler (Detroit Lions)
Talk about dependability? University of Wisconsin guard Kevin Zeitler was the second of two first-round draft choices by the Bengals in 2012. Be it via trade or free agency, he’s spent a dozen seasons with four franchises. He played for the Ravens the past three years and was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2023.
Now he’s latched on with a club that comes off its first playoff victory as well as it first NFC title game appearance since 1991. Via Pro Football Focus, the Detroit Lions had the NFL’s second-best offensive front (behind only the Eagles) this past season. The addition of Zeitler could elevate this unit to the top spot.