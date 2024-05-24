2024 NFL Offseason: These 3 position battles are the most interesting to follow
There are a plethora of position battles all across the NFL for the offseason, but which three are the most interesting? Many positions across the NFL are beyond settled, but there are some teams who have open competitions for a few spots. The quarterback position is one where there will be some competition.
Other positions like wide receiver and offensive line should see some heavy competition as well. Let's dive into the three most interesting position battles this offseason.
2024 NFL Offseason: These 3 position battles are the most interesting to follow
1. Gardner Minshew vs. Aidan O'Connell
In perhaps the worst QB room in the NFL, Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell should face-off for the QB1 duties in Las Vegas. It seems like the Raiders did want to take a QB in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but were unable to. Re-tread GM Tom Telesco seemed to totally botch this entire offseason.
And now he gets to sit in his own filth with Minshew and O'Connell for 2024. It'll be an interesting yet underwhelming battle. O'Connell may have the higher ceiling, as Gardner Minshew has established himself as a high-end backup.
2. Jarrett Stidham vs. Zach Wilson
Bo Nix is going to be the QB1 for the Denver Broncos, so that should not be up for debate. The more interesting QB battle here is the QB2 spot, which will likely go to one of Jarrett Stidham, the lone Broncos QB incumbent, and Zach Wilson, who gets a fresh start in Denver. The Broncos deliberately sending draft capital to the New York Jets for Wilson tells me that they hope he can win the QB2 job.
Wilson is the higher-ceiling player, as Stidham is simply an average backup. It'll be interesting to see if the now fourth-year Zach Wilson can revive his career with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos. A QB room of Bo Nix and Zach Wilson would be quite inexperienced and a risky move for Denver.
3. Buffalo Bills Wide Receivers
Who is going to emerge as Josh Allen's top target? Both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are not with the team, as they're both now on AFC South clubs. Diggs got shipped to the Houston Texans, and Davis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Bills notably signed Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and they also drafted Keon Coleman in the 2024 NFL Draft. By all accounts a very weak WR room at this point, it'll be interesting to see if the rookie Coleman emerges as the WR1, or if someone else does it. Allen's development seemed to be partly due to Stefon Diggs, so it's worth wondering if Allen regressing a bit in 2024 is on the table.
He did throw 18 interceptions in 2023, which is simply inexcusable, so you do have to wonder if Allen would again creep toward the 20 INT mark in 2024 with lesser talent at WR.