2024 NFL Offseason: What were the 5 best moves along the defensive line?
For those who believe defense has become an afterthought, look no further than the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs and the contribution Steve Spagnuolo’s defense made this past season, especially in the playoffs.
Yes, the passing game has taken over professional football. That’s hardly news. However, stopping the run and pushing the pocket from the inside remain vital parts when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. Having an interior defensive lineman that can pressure opposing quarterbacks can be quite the luxury.
Meanwhile, when it comes to those 3-4 defensive units, owning a dominant inside presence means making life easier for those explosive edge rushers.
All 32 teams are now in training camp. These five defensive linemen hope to make a difference for their new teams this upcoming season.
The top additions this offseason in terms of interior defensive linemen
5. Armon Watts (New England Patriots)
He’s far from a big name, but he has earned quite the grade from the fine folks at Pro Football Focus. The New England Patriots already have one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league in three-year pro Christian Barmore. He totaled 64 tackles, knocked down six passes and led the team with 8.5 sacks.
Barmore is PFF’s No. 8 player at the position, while newcomer Armon Watts is the site’s 18th-ranked interior defender. More significantly, he owns the No. 9 spot when it comes to stopping the run. That’s also the forte of veteran Davon Godchaux. That’s quite the trio upfront for new head coach Jerod Mayo.