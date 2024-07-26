2024 NFL Offseason: What were the 5 best moves along the defensive line?
4. Byron Murphy II (Seattle Seahawks)
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah called him the “best defensive tackle in the draft.” No doubt the Seattle Seahawks, under the command of former Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, is looking to revive a unit that was ranked 30th overall in yards allowed, and next-to-last in the league vs. the run.
Lance Zierlein said this about the University of Texas’ Byron Murphy II, selected with the 16th pick. “Muscular ball of explosiveness with the tools and talent to become a productive three-down defender in the right scheme…Ascending, and could become a successful nose tackle or three-technique in an even front.”
3. Sheldon Rankins (Cincinnati Bengals)
Once upon a time, he was a first-round draft choice of the New Orleans Saints in 2016. Now defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins will be joining his fourth different team in as many years. Five seasons with the Saints was followed by a two-year stint with the Jets. Rankins spent 2023 with the Houston Texans.
The former University of Louisville standout played and started 15 games for the eventual AFC South champions this past season. He totaled 37 tackles, and also finished second on the team with six sacks. Cincinnati’s disappointing defense gave up the second-most total yards in the league this past season.