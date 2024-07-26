2024 NFL Offseason: What were the 5 best moves along the defensive line?
2. D.J. Reader (Detroit Lions)
After four seasons with the Houston Texans, the Cincinnati Bengals have big money to defensive tackle D.J. Reader. Regarded as one of the best run-stoppers in the league, he lived up to the billing with Zac Taylor’s club. He also made life easier for Bengals’ defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.
Now he hopes to put a little charge when it comes to the Lions’ defensive front. He missed the final three games of 2023 with a knee injury, and the Lions signed him to a two-year, $22 million deal (via Spotrac). He’s on the physically-unable-to-perform list as of this writing, but expected to be ready in September.
1. Christian Wilkins (Las Vegas Raiders)
The defensive drought for the Silver and Black has lasted well over a decade. However, things could finally be looking up for the Las Vegas Raiders on this side of the ball. There was a definite change in tone once Antonio Pierce took over as head coach. The defense was more aggressive and definitely more physical.
The Raiders added former Dolphins’ first-round pick in March, signing him to a four-year, $110 million deal. Paired up front with Maxx Crosby, the Las Vegas’ pass rush should be much more potent. Wilkins comes off a season in which totaled 63 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a career-high nine sacks.