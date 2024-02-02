2024 NFL Offseason: Which teams have the least cap space?
There are quite a few teams who have negative cap space in 2024.
Not having a lot of cap space is a disadvantage in the NFL, but having negative cap space is a huge hurdle for some teams. We're now entering the "Saints have to get under the cap" part of the offseason. There are advantages and disadvantages to spend a ton on contracts. Teams who have a lot of rich contracts might just have a ton of stars who are deserving of those contracts.
On the other side of that, though, it's possible that teams who have those rich contracts are also overpaying for players. Well, I think both scenarios are currently present in the NFL. Now, just because a team may have negative cap space, does not mean they can't create a good bit. For a few teams in the NFL this coming offseason, they will have to do a ton of work to just get under the cap.
5. Denver Broncos - ($23,930,508)
The Denver Broncos are almost $25 million over the cap in 2024, according to Over The Cap. However, they can not only erase this cap overage, but can actually create tens of millions in cap space with several moves that won't necessarily break their roster. In fact, this is one of the less-dire cap situations in the NFL among teams who are in the negatives.
Trading Jerry Jeudy, extending Courtland Sutton and Garett Bolles, and cutting DJ Jones gets them in a healthy spot with their cap for 2024.