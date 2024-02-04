2024 NFL Offseason: Which teams have the most cap space?
Having a ton of cap space in the NFL is a huge advantage. As we approach the 2024 NFL Offseason, which teams have the most cap space? Teams that not only have a lot of cap space, but are a competitive team, are a force to be reckoned with. There might not be a bigger advantage in the NFL than that.
Teams that are flush with cap space typically are not paying their QBs much at all. This allows them to invest into other positions. QBs who are on large contract will eventually see those contracts kick in, which leads to high cap hits and their teams not being able to spend as much in free agency. And just because teams have a ton of cap space, does not mean they would spend a lot in FA.
It's not a perfect science no matter how you look at it. As we approach the 2024 NFL Offseason, which teams have the most cap space in the NFL, according to Over The Cap?
5. Indianapolis Colts - $58,923,573
The Indianapolis Colts seem to be trending upward. They drafted Anthony Richardson in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but a shoulder injury ended his season. The team nearly won the AFC South with Gardner Minshew at QB, so that should tell you how talented the coaching staff is.
Going into the offseason, the Colts will get Richardson back and healthy, and will have nearly $60 million in cap space to spend. They should jump on the chance to make a splash free agency signing or two, as Richardson did show a good bit in his limited action. Richardson is an alien, frankly. He's got the athleticism of a wide receiver but might also be a high-end franchise QB.
The Colts would be wise to try and make a deep run with Anthony Richardson, and over $58 million in cap space is a great position to be in.