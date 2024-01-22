2024 NFL picks, score predictions Championship Round to Super Bowl
The penultimate NFL picks and score predictions for the 2023-24 season
AFC Championship Game: (X) TEAM @ (1) Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, January 28, 3:00 PM ET
As of right now, it's hard to see anyone going into Baltimore and getting a win against the Ravens. The Ravens are more than just a well-oiled machine at this point. It's difficult to find any weakness in the armor. Sure, the Ravens's 2023 season didn't come without blemishes, but they are healthy, they have star power, they are extremely well-coached, and it feels like it's going to take Baltimore making a ton of mistakes for anyone to beat them.
With that said, anything is possible. These are the NFL playoffs, after all.
And how can you possibly count out Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs? The Chiefs are just inevitable. Patrick Mahomes has never not played in AFC Championship Game.
It's one of the wildest facts in modern NFL history. He's just an unbelievable weapon at this time of year, especially.
But the Baltimore Ravens are a different animal. The Chiefs are not going to go down easy, but after this heavyweight bout in Buffalo, I think the Ravens will move on to the Super Bowl.
Prediction: Ravens win 27-23