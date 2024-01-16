2024 NFL picks, score predictions Divisional Round to Super Bowl
Making NFL picks and score predictions for the Divisional Round through the Super Bowl
(4) Houston Texans @ (1) Baltimore Ravens
Saturday, January 20, 4:30 PM ET
How impressive have CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans been this season? I was on the fence about that game against the Cleveland Browns, but the Texans won so decisively that they've given us all something to think about as they go on the road for the Divisional round against the Baltimore Ravens.
Even without one of his top targets, rookie Tank Dell, CJ Stroud was spreading the ball around the field and absolutely dealing.
In this matchup, however, it's going to be up to the Texans to continue forcing turnovers, continue causing havoc in the backfield, and making plays on the back end. They can't leave this one up to CJ Stroud because that's way too much pressure to put on a rookie.
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the NFL's best-run operations all season, and it looks like they're potentially going to be getting star tight end Mark Andrews back for the Divisional Round. With so many weapons and players who have been in these big spots before, how can you pick against the Ravens?
They are favored by 8.5 points in this one and you can't help but feel like that's on the low end. This is the team with the biggest point differential of any in the NFL, capable of dominating both offensively and defensively.
Prediction: Ravens win 37-27