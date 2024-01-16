2024 NFL picks, score predictions Divisional Round to Super Bowl
Making NFL picks and score predictions for the Divisional Round through the Super Bowl
(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ (3) Detroit Lions
Sunday, January 21, 3:00 PM ET
The Detroit Lions just played one of the more incredible playoff games you'll witness. It was the first time the Lions have won a playoff game since 1992, and it came against a franchise legend at the quarterback position.
Although Matthew Stafford played incredible football in his years with the Detroit Lions, he wanted out of town in 2021 and the Lions granted his request. How painful was it for Detroit fans to watch Stafford go and win a Super Bowl in his first year with the Rams? Bad enough that they booed a beloved player in his return to Detroit.
But this Lions team is as-advertised. They are tough. They are nearly impossible to defend offensively. They've got so much going for them and I don't think anything (or anyone) is really going to stand in their way as they reach the NFC Championship in front of their home crowd.
But as soon as you say that, you see the way the Bucs just played against the Eagles. As down bad as the Eagles were this season, you can't help but be impressed by the way Tampa Bay's defense has played and if that Bucs offense can limit mistakes...
The Lions might be on upset alert, but I think they come away with another close win.
Prediction: Lions win 24-22