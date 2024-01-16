2024 NFL picks, score predictions Divisional Round to Super Bowl
(3) Detroit Lions @ (1) San Francisco 49ers -- NFC Championship Game
The Detroit Lions against the San Francisco 49ers has the makings of a truly classic matchup.
The 49ers have one of the best offensive minds in modern NFL history in Kyle Shanahan calling the shots, and when Shanahan has a completely healthy complement of playmakers offensively, that team is nearly impossible to beat.
The Lions have Dan Campbell leading the charge but Ben Johnson in charge of the offense, and one of the best offensive lines in the game. Heck, the Lions might have the best offensive line in the league, and I'm not sure it would be worth your time to try to debate that.
Against the Los Angeles Rams, we saw some ridiculous offensive efficiency from the Lions thanks to their offensive line's ability to completely control the game on that side, but we also saw the Lions struggled mightily defensively against the Rams.
They tightened up in the red zone, but that's not going to be good enough against the 49ers. I was completely on board the Detroit Lions train a week ago, but seeing them struggle so badly against the Rams' offense makes me wonder what could happen against a team like San Francisco.
I'm coming off of the Lions in this particular matchup...for now.
Prediction: 49ers win 41-33