2024 NFL picks, score predictions Divisional Round to Super Bowl
Making NFL picks and score predictions for the Divisional Round through the Super Bowl
(2) Buffalo Bills vs. (1) San Francisco 49ers -- Super Bowl LVIII
This would be such a fun Super Bowl matchup, and obviously, it would give us an opportunity to see some demons exorcised.
For the Buffalo Bills organization and their fan base, a trip to the Super Bowl without a win would be par for the course. But this is a different-feeling Bills team than in years past. For fans of the Buffalo Bills born within the last 30 years, it's really been a different kind of pain. Buffalo played second, third, or fourth-fiddle behind the Patriots for most of the last 25 years. Younger fans don't know the pain of losing four straight Super Bowls.
Imagine how difficult it is to get to the Super Bowl in the NFL. Now imagine not winning a single one of four straight trips.
The Bills have demons to exorcise, indeed.
The same could be said of Kyle Shanahan, whose teams have seemingly always been good enough to get to this point, but not quite good enough to get the job done. Multiple 49ers teams have been to the NFC Championship and the 2019-20 squad could have beaten Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs...but they didn't.
How about Kyle Shanahan's Falcons team that was up 28-3 on the Patriots? We all know how that turned out.
The only hardware Shanahan has right now is an Assistant Coach of the Year award. He is one of the best coaches in the game and adding a Super Bowl to his resume would be legacy-altering.
But I think the Bills and Josh Allen are the ones who make history in this one, removing themselves from the list of teams currently without a Super Bowl win.
Prediction: Bills win 38-34