2024 NFL picks, score predictions for every playoff game

(3) Detroit Lions @ (2) Dallas Cowboys
It was just a couple of weeks ago that these two teams met in what ended up being a really fun matchup. Unfortunately, it ended with a little bit of controversy thanks to Brad Allen and his officiating crew. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are both legit contenders in the NFC, but I think Detroit’s going to have the needed chip on their shoulder if they get a second shot at the Cowboys.
As good as the Cowboys have been all year, I can’t help but think that there’s just something about this Lions team. They got a wake-up call on Thanksgiving when they lost to the Green Bay Packers in an ugly performance. They played a couple of bad games against the Chicago Bears. But ever since a “get-right” game against Denver a couple of weeks ago, the Lions have seemingly turned another corner.
I think Detroit has too many weapons, even for a really good Dallas defense. The injury status of cornerback Stephon Gilmore looms large for this Cowboys defense, especially for a defense that already has been playing without Trevon Diggs.
Dan Campbell is going to have his guys focused for this game, and I think the Lions go on the road and beat the Dallas Cowboys to make it to the NFC Championship Game.
Prediction: Lions win 31-28