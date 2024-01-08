2024 NFL picks, score predictions for every playoff game
We make picks from the Wild Card round through the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVIII
(3) Detroit Lions vs. (1) Baltimore Ravens
And for all the marbles, the Detroit Lions facing off against the Baltimore Ravens. This is such a fun potential Super Bowl matchup for a variety of reasons.
Is Odell Beckham Jr. the new Good Luck Chuck of the NFL? He might just be…
In all seriousness, we have a decent chance in this NFL playoff race of seeing teams from either conference make it to the Super Bowl and have a chance to take home the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. The Detroit Lions are one of 12 NFL teams to never have won a Super Bowl, and never even appear in one.
This would be a historic moment for the franchise, and would really validate everything Dan Campbell has built as the head coach there.
But the Lions would have a tough task to finish the job against the Baltimore Ravens and that big-play Ravens offense.
Because the Ravens are so dynamic offensively in the run game and through the air, Detroit would have a whale of a time keeping up with them. The Lions’ defense has not been great this season, but how crucial could the return of CJ Gardner-Johnson be on the back end?
That could loom larger than anyone really anticipates.
As of today, I’m drinking the Detroit Lions Kool Aid. Why not? Someone’s got to. I’m taking the Lions to pull off the improbable, the impossible, the never-before-seen.
Prediction: Lions win 31-30