2024 NFL picks, score predictions for every playoff game

We make picks from the Wild Card round through the Super Bowl

By Sayre Bedinger

NFL picks
NFL picks
(6) Los Angeles Rams @ (3) Detroit Lions

Does it really get any better than this? I mean, the Detroit Lions playing host to Matthew Stafford in the postseason…you might need to make some kind of movie out of it.

The Lions and Rams obviously came together on a blockbuster trade in the 2021 offseason involving Stafford as the centerpiece, and while the Rams have already added a Lombardi to their trophy case, the Lions have established themselves as a true powerhouse in the NFC.

Maybe a “rare” win-win in the trade department when a team gave up a QB in his prime years.

The Detroit Lions, even without Sam LaPorta (if he can’t go) just feel like they have so many weapons right now. This will be such a fun battle to watch with Sean McVay and his plethora of weapons on one side, and then Ben Johnson and his weapons on the other. 

I think this game could end up being the shootout of the week. Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff facing off against their former teams. Both players have big-time weapons to spread the ball to. It could come down to which of these two teams can force the other to make a mistake.

Detroit’s defense playing at home with some of that favor on their side…This could be the best game of the opening round.

Prediction: Lions win 37-33

