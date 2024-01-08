2024 NFL picks, score predictions for every playoff game
We make picks from the Wild Card round through the Super Bowl
(6) Los Angeles Rams @ (3) Detroit Lions
Does it really get any better than this? I mean, the Detroit Lions playing host to Matthew Stafford in the postseason…you might need to make some kind of movie out of it.
The Lions and Rams obviously came together on a blockbuster trade in the 2021 offseason involving Stafford as the centerpiece, and while the Rams have already added a Lombardi to their trophy case, the Lions have established themselves as a true powerhouse in the NFC.
Maybe a “rare” win-win in the trade department when a team gave up a QB in his prime years.
The Detroit Lions, even without Sam LaPorta (if he can’t go) just feel like they have so many weapons right now. This will be such a fun battle to watch with Sean McVay and his plethora of weapons on one side, and then Ben Johnson and his weapons on the other.
I think this game could end up being the shootout of the week. Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff facing off against their former teams. Both players have big-time weapons to spread the ball to. It could come down to which of these two teams can force the other to make a mistake.
Detroit’s defense playing at home with some of that favor on their side…This could be the best game of the opening round.
Prediction: Lions win 37-33