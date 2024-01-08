2024 NFL picks, score predictions for every playoff game
We make picks from the Wild Card round through the Super Bowl
(7) Pittsburgh Steelers @ (2) Buffalo Bills
Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are inevitable. If I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again.
It’s kind of crazy to think about the Steelers making the postseason with 10 wins after just a couple of weeks ago, we were slamming this team for losing consecutive games to the lowly New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals. It seemed like the Steelers were bottoming out, but the decision to switch to Mason Rudolph over Mitchell Trubisky has apparently paid dividends.
Maybe this is what the Steelers needed to find some kind of stride offensively. That may sound crazy, but with the way TJ Watt has played this season, you feel like this team can beat anyone in a one-score game.
The Buffalo Bills lost a heartbreaker to the Denver Broncos at home back in Week 13, and have been unstoppable ever since. They somehow turned a 6-6 record into the no. 2 overall seed in the AFC. How is that even possible? It felt more likely a month ago that the Bills would miss the playoffs than anything else.
Now, I think they look like one of the best and hottest teams in the league. I’m taking the Bills to stay hot. They are on one right now.
Prediction: Bills win 28-20