2024 NFL picks, score predictions for every playoff game
We make picks from the Wild Card round through the Super Bowl
2nd round - Divisional Picks & Predictions
(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ (1) San Francisco 49ers
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can “upset” the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, they will almost certainly get the “privilege” of going on the road to face off against the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers. And that would be a brutal matchup for just about anybody.
At times this season, the 49ers have proven to be human, but they have been absolutely dominant for the majority of it. There are just way too many ways for this 49ers team to beat you, and they find ways to exploit every single weakness of their opponent on a weekly basis.
With all due respect to the way Baker Mayfield has been playing this season, I don’t know that many quarterbacks are going to fare well against this 49ers defensive front. It’s going to take a well-oiled machine offensively to beat the 49ers in the playoffs, but the Buccaneers have not been that.
In order for a team like the Bucs to beat the 49ers in the postseason, I think a lot of weird stuff would have to go down.
I think the 49ers will beat whoever they play in their first playoff matchup by at least a couple of touchdowns.
Prediction: 49ers win 35-17