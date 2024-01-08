2024 NFL picks, score predictions for every playoff game
We make picks from the Wild Card round through the Super Bowl
2nd round - Divisional Picks & Predictions
(3) Kansas City Chiefs @ (2) Buffalo Bills
We meet again.
The tale as old as time. The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have had some incredible playoff matchups in recent years, poised for another fascinating rematch in the 2024 postseason.
These two teams have really battled against themselves a lot this season, haven’t they?
Both teams lost a lot more in the regular season than anyone anticipated. Both teams sputtered offensively at times. Both teams struggled with turnovers. And yet, both teams found their way back to this point, competing for the chance to potentially go to another AFC Championship.
The Buffalo Bills have been on a heater. Their comeback win against the Miami Dolphins was outstanding. They come back on the road not only to win the final game of the regular season, but to win the AFC East? This is a team that was 6-6 just a handful of weeks ago.
Incredible.
And I think the Bills will keep it going in the postseason. They get the job done playing at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, keeping them out of the AFC Championship Game.
Prediction: Bills win 28-24