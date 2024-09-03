2024 NFL Picks, score predictions for Week 1
Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants
Sunday, September 8, 1:00 PM ET
Well, we may have spoken too soon regarding the absolute dud of the week when it comes to the overall matchup.
Unlike the Panthers and Saints, though, there is at least the potential for fireworks with the Vikings and Giants here at the wide receiver position for both teams. The Vikings obviously boast one of the game’s absolute best receivers in Justin Jefferson, who could be WR1 of the entire NFL right now. The Giants just drafted Malik Nabers, who could be in line to eventually join that discussion as well.
And both guys just happen to be LSU guys. Geaux Tigers.
The reason this game could end up being a dud should be obvious: The quarterback matchup is Daniel Jones vs. Sam Darnold.
Although these two guys were top-10 picks in their respective draft classes, they have struggled badly in their opportunities with turning the ball over at a high rate as well as staying on the field in the first place. Neither player has been a model of consistency when it comes to on-field production or health, but both guys have chances to solidify themselves as long-term starting options this season.
Will either of them actually do that? That remains to be seen, obviously, but they have a chance to make a good first impression here in Week 1 with the Giants our second home underdog of the week at -1.5.
Neither of these teams seems to have the standout piece of the roster to separate it from the other when we’re talking about NFL picks and score predictions. The over/under is set at a meager 41.5 for this game, so the oddsmakers aren’t expecting a high-scoring affair.
Prediction: Giants win 24-18