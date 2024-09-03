2024 NFL Picks, score predictions for Week 1
Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, September 8, 4:05 PM ET
The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks used to be division rivals, but nowadays they’re more known for coming together on one of the worst trades in NFL history.
At least, from Denver’s perspective.
Just over two years ago, the Broncos and Seahawks came together on a blockbuster deal that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos for a king’s ransom of picks and players. The Broncos weren’t any better for it and have already moved on from Wilson after two disappointing seasons, while the Seahawks are somewhat in a no-man’s land at quarterback themselves.
The Broncos have moved on to rookie Bo Nix, the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the first rookie quarterback in franchise history since John Elway to start Week 1. Nix will have a tall task in Week 1 going up against a Mike Macdonald-coached defense, even though it’s his first year as head coach of the Seahawks.
Sean Payton and the Broncos have fully bought into a youth movement this offseason while the Seahawks have an intriguing blend of older veterans and young studs. Seattle is favored by a pretty healthy 5.5 points at home in this one and the Broncos could have them on upset alert.
It’s easy to forget based on some of the headlines from this offseason, but Denver won eight games last year with an inefficient passing game and a horrendous defensive front. Those two areas of this Broncos roster are, by all accounts, substantially upgraded this offseason. Sean Payton has his hand-picked QB and understands his team needs to get off to a much better start than we saw a season ago.
Prediction: Broncos win 24-20