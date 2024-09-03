2024 NFL Picks, score predictions for Week 1
Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns
Sunday, September 8, 4:25 PM ET
The Dallas Cowboys crossed off one of the biggest items on their offseason to-do list recently by giving star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb a massive contract extension. Now, what’s going to happen with quarterback Dak Prescott?
Prescott was a legitimate MVP candidate last season for the Cowboys and is going to be relied upon even more going forward as the Cowboys’ ship took on quite a bit of water this offseason with so many major losses on either side of the ball. Luckily for Prescott, he’s not going to be missing Lamb during this whole contract situation as it plays out.
The first test for Prescott and the new-look Cowboys will be against the Cleveland Browns, who shockingly won 11 games last year despite seemingly cycling through a new quarterback every single week. The Browns made a number of moves this offseason to upgrade the supporting cast around Deshaun Watson, who remains one of the NFL’s great mysteries at the quarterback position.
Watson has appeared in 12 games over the last three calendar years. He missed a lot of time last year due to injury, and his situation this offseason was handled very carefully due to injury once again. Are the Browns going to be able to rely on him or is it about to be the Jameis Winston show in Cleveland?
One way or another, the Browns boast one of the best defenses in the entire NFL with studs at all three levels. Jim Schwartz is going to be sending a lot of diverse looks at a Cowboys offensive line which now includes a rookie starting left tackle (Tyler Guyton) after the departure of Tyron Smith in free agency.
The Browns are favored at home by just 2.5 points, so the oddsmakers still like the Cowboys’ chances of getting an “upset” on the road it seems.
Prediction: Cowboys win 23-21