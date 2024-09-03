2024 NFL Picks, score predictions for Week 1
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Friday, September 6, 8:15 PM ET (Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Although both the Packers and Eagles have high expectations this year thanks to their MVP-caliber quarterbacks in Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts, respectively, the massive crowd in Sao Paulo, Brazil is going to be the first to get an in-person look at the new defensive schemes for these two teams.
For the Philadelphia Eagles, the decline from Jonathan Gannon to Sean Desai was steep last season. Philly’s defense was a sieve all year and teams had their way through the air against them, especially against cornerback James Bradberry. The Eagles tried replacing Desai midseason with Matt Patricia, but to no avail.
Now, it’s Vic Fangio to the rescue. And you know Fangio is likely the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL because the Eagles were able to poach him away from the Miami Dolphins in a lateral move. Fangio’s defense is going to have a fun time defending the plethora of weapons at Matt LaFleur’s disposal. The Packers have an embarrassment of riches at the offensive skill positions.
For the Packers, it’s Jeff Hafley calling the new-look defense. The former Boston College head coach has one of the most talented defensive fronts in football and a new-look secondary to back them up. They’ll have their hands full against the athleticism of the Eagles at the skill positions as well.
This could be a track meet in Week 1, even with the over/under set at 48.5.
Prediction: Eagles win 30-23