2024 NFL Picks, score predictions for Week 1
Arizona Cardinals @ Buffalo Bills
Sunday, September 8, 1:00 PM ET
Everyone in the NFL world is going to be interested to see how the new-look Buffalo Bills actually…look out there on the field in action. The Bills lost a lot more this offseason than people really seem to realize, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
The Bills are replacing a lot of starters on both sides of the ball, including longtime veterans like Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, and Micah Hyde. They also moved on from Tre’Davious White and Gabe Davis.
So who is Josh Allen going to be throwing to in this game? Well, I think if you drafted Dalton Kincaid in fantasy football, you’re going to be a happy camper throughout the course of this season. And the Bills might be a little fortunate in Week 1 to draw the Arizona Cardinals early in the season, because Jonathan Gannon’s crew is one that I’m expecting to make more waves this year than most others seem to think.
The Cardinals have a healthy Kyler Murray, who is one of the most dangerous dual-threats at QB in the NFL. Murray now has a big-time weapon at receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. and a couple of running backs to wear teams out in James Conner and rookie Trey Benson. I love the Cardinals’ offensive skill talent and I do view them as a sleeper this coming season.
The Bills are favored by six points at home and I struggle with the idea of them either blowing the Cardinals out in this game or the Cardinals pulling off a shocking upset. My gut tells me to take the Bills blowout, but my heart is telling me to take the Cardinals in the road upset for Week 1, where weird things are bound to happen.
Prediction: Cardinals win 28-24