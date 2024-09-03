2024 NFL Picks, score predictions for Week 1
New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, September 8, 1:00 PM ET
This game is the biggest point spread on the Week 1 slate with the Bengals favored heavily (-9). Even though there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the Bengals and a number of their star players this offseason, the oddsmakers are obviously expecting them to put things aside and play ball in front of the home crowd vs. New England.
And I would say that’s a fair assumption.
The Bengals have a healthy Joe Burrow and a full complement of weapons despite rumors early in the offseason that Tee Higgins could be traded or wanted to be traded (or both). The Bengals are also currently dealing with contract friction revolving around superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who has seen a number of his peers setting records this offseason and wants a slice of that cake.
Off-field distractions aside, the Bengals are an established AFC powerhouse while the Patriots are a rebuilding team. Jacoby Brissett is taking the ball for New England, although it feels like the proverbial sand timer has been flipped and we’re just waiting for the team to determine it’s the right timing for rookie Drake Maye to step in.
The Patriots have some exciting young playmakers at receiver who will get a great test in this game against the Bengals as well as a defense that could give Cincinnati some fits. Without Matthew Judon, the Patriots are going to be hoping for a breakout from former second-round pick Keion White, who could end up being a stud for them this season.
As good as the Pats’ defense can be, I think the Bengals will win this one at home handily.
Prediction: Bengals win 24-14