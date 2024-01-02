2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 18
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 18 of the 2023-24 season.
Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) @ New York Giants (5-11)
Sunday, January 7, 4:25 PM ET
The Philadelphia Eagles…woof.
The Eagles are 11-5 right now, which is nothing to scoff at, but the play of this team in 2023 has looked nothing like what we saw in 2022. The Eagles just got beat by Jonathan Gannon, Kyler Murray, and the Arizona Cardinals. To their credit, Gannon’s Cardinals have come to play this season and have been much better than anticipated, but the Eagles losing a game like this late in the season?
With playoff seeding at stake?
It’s just a horrendous look for Nick Sirianni and his crew. The Eagles don’t play well on defense. They’ve had to overcome inconsistency offensively. I don’t know what we are expecting out of this team going forward but this team is only favored by 5.5 points on the road against the New York Giants, who have one of the worst offenses in the league this season.
That tells you all you need to know about the Eagles and the way they are playing right now. Nobody’s sticking their neck out for them at this point. Barring an unexpected tear from the Philly defense, I think this team is poised for an early playoff exit in a rather loaded NFC race.
But I also think they're winning this game.
Prediction: Eagles win 25-17