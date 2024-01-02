2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 18
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 18 of the 2023-24 season.
Dallas Cowboys (11-5) @ Washington Commanders (4-12)
Sunday, January 7, 4:25 PM ET
Controversy or not, the Dallas Cowboys have effectively proven in recent weeks that they are legit contenders in the NFC. I think they’re going to put one last exclamation point on the 2023-24 season in this game against the Commanders, not to spoil anything here.
The Cowboys are tremendous both offensively and defensively, and hopefully (for their sake) they’ve managed to learn a thing or two from their playoff struggles of the last couple of years. They are going to need to run an absolute gauntlet in the NFC this season, but a win in Week 18 could propel them to the second overall seed in the conference and make them NFC East champions.
The Washington Commanders are once again heading into an offseason with major question marks at head coach and quarterback. Nothing new for this franchise.
What direction will they go? Your guess is as good as mine. The Commanders have established themselves as one of the least interesting teams in the entire NFL.
I think they’re going to get dragged against the Cowboys.
Prediction: Cowboys win 34-13