2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 18
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 18 of the 2023-24 season.
Buffalo Bills (10-6) @ Miami Dolphins (11-5)
Sunday, January 7, 8:20 PM ET
Based on the way things were looking for the Buffalo Bills a few weeks ago, the fact that this game is a "winner-take-all" in the AFC East is rather shocking.
The Bills have taken care of business, winning four straight games after falling to 6-6, and this winning streak for them has included some really good teams. They gutted out a win against the Kansas City Chiefs with their backs against the wall. They dominated the Dallas Cowboys.
Although the Buffalo Bills are not perfect, they’re a dangerous team right now and they’re catching the Miami Dolphins at maybe the most opportune time.
The Dolphins are down bad after getting embarrassed this past weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens dropped 56 points on Miami, who lost pass rusher Bradley Chubb to add injury to insult.
Miami’s operation has not been clean over the last month or so, and even with a quality win over a team like Dallas a couple of weeks ago, I just don’t have nearly as much confidence in this team now as I did earlier in the season. Still, Miami boasts one of the most explosive and dynamic offenses in the league.
I think the Bills can hang with them, though. The oddsmakers have Buffalo as three-point road favorites to open this one up, and while that may seem extremely bold, I think it’s spot on. I think the Dolphins are going to send the Dolphins into the playoffs with a lot of disappointment.
Prediction: Bills win 27-24