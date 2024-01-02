2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 18
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 18 of the 2023-24 season.
Minnesota Vikings (7-9) @ Detroit Lions (11-5)
Sunday, January 7, 1:00 PM ET
The Detroit Lions are NFC North champions for the very first time, and they play host to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 with a bad taste in their mouths. The Lions should be competing for the 1st seed in the NFC this weekend, but they're not thanks to some egregious late-game mistakes made by Brad Allen and his officiating crew.
But this Lions team doesn't need to waste time crying over spilled milk. They need to get this win against the Vikings and get to 12 victories on the season. And I think that's probably going to happen rather easily.
The Vikings played an admirable stretch of football earlier this season, especially when both Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson were down with injuries. But this team has been absolutely reeling of late and are now 7-9 heading into the final week of play. I think the Vikings have a shot at creeping into the top 10 of next year's draft depending on what happens in this game here, and I won't be shocked to see that happen.
The Lions are favored in this one by a shockingly low 4.5 points. I don't know where FanDuel is coming up with their spreads this week, to be honest with you. I've got the Lions by 10, at least.
Prediction: Lions win 31-20