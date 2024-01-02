2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 18
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 18 of the 2023-24 season.
New York Jets (6-10) @ New England Patriots (4-12)
Sunday, January 7, 1:00 PM ET
Welcome to the game that almost absolutely no one cares about in Week 18.
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots are facing off to see who can be the less embarrassing team going into the offseason. And it has been an embarrassing season for the New York Jets in almost every way.
Of course, the Aaron Rodgers trade ignited a fire in the fan base, and understandably gave the team hope that they could compete not only for a playoff spot but perhaps a Super Bowl. I think the fact that this team won six games this season speaks volumes to the coaching job done by Robert Saleh overall, especially with the way his defense has played, but the fact that the Jets couldn’t come up with a competent alternative with Rodgers going down week one?
That’s inexcusable. Especially when you see how well someone like Joe Flacco is playing, or how well Joshua Dobbs played for a stretch there. The Jets had chances to add guys, but they refused. And adding someone might have gotten this team into the postseason, but we’ll never know.
Now, both of these teams are looking ahead to the 2023 offseason. What does the future hold for the Patriots with Bill Belichick? Who is playing QB for the Pats in 2024?
This game will serve as a three-hour discussion about the future of each franchise. If this is, indeed, the last game with the Patriots for Bill Belichick...
Prediction: Patriots win 23-19