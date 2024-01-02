2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 18
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 18 of the 2023-24 season.
Atlanta Falcons (7-9) @ New Orleans Saints (8-8)
Sunday, January 7, 1:00 PM ET
For those of you who may be reading these NFL picks and predictions for the very first time – welcome.
For those of you who have been reading them for a while, you might remember my plight with the New York Giants last season. It seemed like no matter what I predicted the Giants to do, they did the exact opposite in a given week. This season, the New Orleans Saints have been that team for me.
When I expect the Saints to zig, they zag. When I expect them to go up, they go down. When I say they look bad offensively, they explode for 30-plus points.
How am I supposed to predict this game when I can’t get a grip on the Saints? It’s like trying to throw darts in the dark.
The good news is, I don’t think anyone really has a beat on the Saints this year, and that level of unpredictability makes for good TV. The Saints play host in Week 18 to the Atlanta Falcons, and having New Orleans win this game would add to the chaos of the entire season. The NFC South is still up for grabs and Derek Carr was brought in (and paid a lot of money) to make a division title happen again
The Falcons could be picking in the top 9 of the 2024 NFL Draft, or they could be hosting a playoff game soon. Who knows? One way or another, I think Atlanta is destined for some changes at the QB position again in 2024 and I don’t think they’re far off from being the best team in the NFC South.
I’m going to predict the Saints to win this game. They are 3.5-point favorites at home, and I think they find a way to get the job done.
Prediction: Saints win 27-23