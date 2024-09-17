2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 3
Another week of NFL football has come and gone, and we're now in the swing of the season. After Week 2, we've already got a number of big-time surprise teams coming up from the woodwork and there's still a lot of season left for teams that are currently struggling to get back on the saddle.
Which teams are going to come away with wins in Week 3? We're going to make our league-wide game picks and score predictions for every game, as well as give some analysis of what each team has looked like through the first two weeks of the season.
Let's dive right in with a big slate of games on tap fo Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season.
NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 3 game
New England Patriots (1-1) @ New York Jets (1-1)
Thursday, September 19, 8:15 PM ET
The first game on the menu for Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season is a battle of two AFC East rivals, both teams having rather surprising starts to the young season.
The New York Jets were absolutely dismantled in the first week of the season in front of a national Monday Night Football audience. They bounced back in Week 2 with a win over the Tennessee Titans, but to say that win was overly impressive would be a stretch. The Titans are not a very good team overall, and the Jets were able to capitalize on some mistakes by young quarterback Will Levis in the second half.
The emergence of Braelon Allen gives the Jets a fearsome duo out of the backfield, however, and an interesting advantage in this particular matchup against the New England Patriots.
This could be an old-school Big Ten type of matchup with the Patriots coming in playing much tougher through the first two weeks of the season than pretty much anyone expected. They beat the Bengals in a low-scoring Week 1 game and had the Seattle Seahawks on the ropes in Week 2. Jerod Mayo has that defense playing hard but do the Pats have the playmakers offensively to outlast the Jets in a slugfest on the road?
I’m taking the Jets (-6.5) by a touchdown in this one.
Prediction: Jets win 23-16