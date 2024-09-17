2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 3
Baltimore Ravens (0-2) @ Dallas Cowboys (1-1)
Sunday, September 22, 4:25 PM ET
Well, I’ve got to eat at least a little bit of crow regarding the Dallas Cowboys, because after their impressive Week 1 performance against the Cleveland Browns, we saw them fall completely flat in Week 2 at home against the New Orleans Saints.
The Cowboys were obviously horrible defensively against the Saints but the offense didn’t help much with a pair of interceptions from Dak Prescott and not even 70 rushing yards on the game. It was an ugly performance from the Cowboys all-around, and they don’t have any time to wallow in self pity.
This week, the Cowboys welcome the Baltimore Ravens to town, a Ravens team that was inches away from a road win in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs and just saw the Las Vegas Raiders come into their house and squeeze out a close win in Week 2. In other words, the Ravens are going to be playing ticked off in this game against the Cowboys.
How will each of these two teams respond to vastly different but equally disappointing Week 2 losses?
The Cowboys have to take better care of the ball offensively, but they need to tighten up defensively. The Ravens are going to see the way the Saints pounded the Cowboys with the running game and try to duplicate that themselves, so the Cowboys have to make sure they force a lot of throwing from Baltimore so the pass rush can pin its ears back against what has been a porous Ravens offensive line through two weeks.
The Ravens are 1.5-point favorites on the road for this one.
Prediction: Cowboys win 24-23