2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 3
Detroit Lions (1-1) @ Arizona Cardinals (1-1)
Sunday, September 22, 4:25 PM ET
Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was clowned after a Week 1 performance in which he only had one reception for four yards and was barely able to break 16 MPH on the in-game GPS.
I guess MHJ had the last laugh, because the Cardinals featured him in their blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and he responded in a big way. Harrison caught four passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns as the Cardinals topped 40 points, proving their offense has the ability to be explosive and dynamic with a healthy Kyler Murray and a legit #1 target in the passing game.
They now have face off against Detroit and take on a Lions team that just suffered a home loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Having to go to Arizona doesn’t feel like that big of a disadvantage for the Lions, but the Cardinals home crows is going to be rowdy as they’re feeling the hope of the playoffs return with the display their offense put forth on Sunday.
And the Lions looked rough against the Buccaneers. Yes, the Bucs have a really good team and could be a contender in the NFC in their own right, but the Lions were only able to muster 16 points and they also struggled in Week 1 with the Los Angeles Rams. Perhaps the idea that the Lions were a dominant force in the NFC were a bit premature.
We’ll get an idea what they’re made of in this road contest against the Cardinals, where Detroit is a three-point favorite.
Prediction: Cardinals win 34-30