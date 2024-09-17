2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 3
Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) @ Atlanta Falcons (1-1)
Sunday, September 22, 8:20 PM ET
The Kansas City Chiefs remain inevitable, don’t they?
The Chiefs had a come-from-behind win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and one of the key plays of the game came when Joe Burrow was sacked, lost the ball, and the Chiefs defense recovered it for a touchdown.
Kansas City continues to come under fire due to interesting officiating that seems to happen anytime they are involved in a game, but the Chiefs are seemingly just the best possible combination of lucky and good, certainly weighing heavily on the “good” in that instance.
But there will be a new lead back in Kansas City after Isiah Pacheco suffered a serious injury and that has raised some questions as Carson Steele was a preseason star but fumbled against the Bengals and may be more of a wild card than expected. We could be seeing a lot more of Samaje Perine as he gets up to speed in that Kansas City offense.
From the Falcons’ side of things, we saw an amazing comeback on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in which Kirk Cousins played great down the stretch.
The Falcons have so much talent offensively and in the defensive backfield that you simply cannot count them out of any game in any given week. Cousins is the type of veteran QB who can really elevate that talent on this roster but there are a lot of new parts still meshing together in Atlanta.
Can the Falcons build on what we saw against the Eagles late? Can they bring that momentum into Week 3?
I think this one is going to be tough for the Chiefs, but they always seem to find a way.
Prediction: Chiefs win 26-20