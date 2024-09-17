2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 3
Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) @ Buffalo Bills (2-0)
Monday, September 23, 7:30 PM ET
At this point, I am fully buying into this Buffalo Bills team with Josh Allen at the helm. I talked about it all throughout the offseason, but with so many significant subtractions on this Bills roster in 2024, the pressure was going to be squarely on Allen to really lead this team and raise all boats as the franchise quarterback.
Through two weeks, we’ve definitely seen that from him, and we’re seeing other young players step up.
The Bills got a huge game last Thursday from running back James Cook (my fantasy team thanks you, James) and you can just tell that the players on the roster are really responding to the leadership of Josh Allen.
And how about Von Miller continually causing problems even at the age of 35? When he’s healthy, he is still a beast.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a couple of really tough losses to start the season, and there’s just something about this team that feels incomplete. We’ve seen rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. make some incredible plays in his first two NFL games and that big play ability gives the Jaguars a fighting chance on the road in this one.
The Bills are favored by 5.5 points at home in this one and I don’t know if that’s quite generous enough.
Prediction: Bills win 27-21