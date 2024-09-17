2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 3
Washington Commanders (1-1) @ Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)
Monday, September 23, 8:15 PM ET
To cap off the Monday night double-header, we’ve got basically the ideal opportunity for the Cincinnati Bengals to get out from the land of the winless and into the win column for the first time.
But we’ve got to give our due respect to the Washington Commanders, who just gutted out a tough win against the New York Giants on Sunday. Through the first two weeks of the season, Jayden Daniels has been the most efficient quarterback among the 2024 rookie class, at least among the guys that are actually playing right now.
Daniels has a couple of rushing touchdowns, no interceptions, and he’s running the ball well. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has done a pretty good job of marrying the things Daniels is good at with NFL concepts that are leading to at least some measure of offensive success.
It was good enough to orchestrate a game-winning drive against the Giants.
The Commanders are going to be facing off against a very good defensive coordinator in Cincinnati’s Lou Anarumo, who should be able to make life difficult for a rookie quarterback. The Bengals almost pulled off a win on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs but couldn’t finish the job late.
Things are definitely weird with Cincinnati right now, so I would say you should be on upset alert here a little bit. The Bengals are 7.5-point home favorites over the Commanders and they might be able to take out some frustration on a less-talented Washington team, but I don’t know if the Bengals are at the point where I’d be picking them to cover that spread just yet.
Prediction: Bengals win 24-18